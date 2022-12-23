AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said Wednesday five campuses will be frozen and not accept transfers from outside their attendance areas during the 2023-24 school year.

They are:

McCallum High School

Lamar Middle School

Marshall Middle School (priority and general transfers)

Gullet Elementary (1st through 5th grades)

Barton Hills Elementary (1st through 6th grades)

Transfer requests for students living inside AISD boundaries for the 2023-24 school year begin Jan. 9.

The district said general and priority transfer requests are Jan. 31.

According to AISD, families who do not live within district boundaries but wish to enroll students for 2023-24 can submit a request starting on Feb. 1.

The five schools closed to transfer in January 2023 compares to the 31 that were closed to transfer in January 2020.