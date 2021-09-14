AISD focusing on equity in virtual meetings about long term plans, next potential bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is hosting virtual conversations in both English and Spanish concerning the next potential bond and the district’s plans for 2022 and beyond.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, AISD officials will host a Spanish-language session with English interpretation from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 18, there will be an English-language talk with Spanish interpretation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The first conversation in the series was held Monday, Sept, 13.

The sessions are moderated by KUT’s Claire McInerny and Alejandro Martinez-Cabrera. The sessions are done through the Zoom client so participants should download it beforehand, organizers said. The talks will be recorded and saved to watch later.

AISD said these talks are “part of a robust community engagement process before a possible 2022 bond election.”

“With equity as a guide in the process, engagement will be approached with a clear focus on hearing from the more marginalized groups within the community,” AISD said in a press release.