AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District announced it was experiencing technical issues affecting its online registration and transfer systems.

Because of the issue, AISD said it would postpone all the district’s registration processes for the 2023–24 school year.

AISD was able to provide new dates for the district’s transfer window.

Priority transfer window: Jan. 16–Feb. 7

General transfer window: Opens Feb. 8

In addition to the new dates, AISD said Jan. 13 was the final day to apply to a magnet program.