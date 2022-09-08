AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and the Austin Independent School District have partnered on a new workforce training program pilot that aims to give employment opportunities to students with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

As part of the program, students with intellectual or developmental disabilities will be hired by the city as temporary employees. After undergoing training, students can apply for permanent city positions.

The city’s Human Resources Department will provide more information about city departments participating in the program, officials said in a news release. Human Resources will work in tandem with AISD’s supported employment special education department to transition students from the school setting to the workforce training program.

“The AISD Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Pilot Workforce Program provides the City of Austin an opportunity to support students and develop them to become the high-performing and diverse workforce we seek,” said Joya Hayes, Austin’s human resources director, in a statement. “We aim to foster a healthy, safe, respectful, and productive work environment for employees, students, their families, and the community. We look forward to being a partner with AISD throughout this pilot program.”

Following the city’s formal launch of the program, AISD will “provide technical assistance and supervision” without cost to the city, as well as “sensitivity training for other City employees working in support of students with disabilities in the program.” AISD will also offer bus training for participating students as part of the program.

“As a district committed to strengthening inclusive practices, Austin ISD is excited to work in partnership with the City and for our students in a way that is mutually advantageous to both the employer and our scholars with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Dr. Theresa Arocha-Gill, AISD’s executive director for special education, in the release.

Council member Kathie Tovo and her staff spearheaded the workforce training program, which was co-sponsored by Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter and fellow council members Vanessa Fuentes and José “Chito” Vela.

The city’s pilot is based off a framework established between the City of Wylie, Texas Workforce Solutions and Wylie ISD on a vocational program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, per the release.

The pilot is expected to go into effect as soon as this school year.