AISD, Central Texas Food Bank partner to offer free meals during Thanksgiving break

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will distribute a week’s worth of meals for families to have during the district’s Thanksgiving break.

The district is partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank so that families can get an extra meal pack during the holiday break.

District curbside meal sites will have free, seven-day meal packs available on Nov. 19, and then families can get an extra meal pack at the food bank’s distribution event on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Toney Burger Stadium, located at 3200 Jones Road in Sunset Valley.

The meal packs are free for any child younger than 19 years old as well as people older than 19 who use special education resources or who are enrolled in school to complete high school diploma requirements.

The district will resume its weekly meal distribution at its curbside sites Dec. 3.