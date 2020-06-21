AISD cancels in-person graduations at Frank Erwin Center, graduation walks to be held instead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD will hold graduation walks for the Class of 2020 this week, in lieu of an in-person ceremony later this year.

AISD announced Saturday that its graduation ceremonies scheduled for August 10-13 at the Frank Erwin Center are canceled, because the district can’t guarantee that an indoor graduation ceremony will comply with health guidelines at that time.

The ceremonies at the Frank Erwin Center were set to follow the virtual graduation ceremonies already held.

The graduation walks will be held June 23-25 at Toney Burger Stadium, Nelson Field and House Park. Recent graduates will hear their name announced, pick up their diploma cover and walk across stages at those locations while wearing their caps and gowns and practicing social distancing.

AISD will assign graduates staggered times to arrive. Four guests from the same household as the graduate will be allowed to attend each walk.

The district says safety protocols will be in place with staff members onsite providing direction.

High schools are contacting students with details on times and locations.