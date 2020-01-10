Area school districts cancel all after-school activities Friday due to approaching storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said they are cancelling all activities after school due to a storm coming through the area Friday evening.

The district released a short statement via Twitter, and said the cancellations include sports and after-school care.

Our First Warning Weather team says the storm, which could produce egg-sized hail and hurricane-force wind gusts, will hit the Hill County around 3-4 p.m., and then should reach the Austin-Metro area anywhere from 6-9 p.m.

Georgetown ISD is also canceling all after-school activities, but said buses will run as normal. They said the end of the school won’t change, either.

After-school care through the YMCA will continue as normal, but they are encouraging parents pick up their kids as early as possible.

Pflugerville ISD, along with Round Rock ISD, have also canceled after-school activities.