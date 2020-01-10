Area school districts cancel all after-school activities Friday due to approaching storm

Austin

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:
AISD headquarters_132386

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District said they are cancelling all activities after school due to a storm coming through the area Friday evening.

The district released a short statement via Twitter, and said the cancellations include sports and after-school care.

Our First Warning Weather team says the storm, which could produce egg-sized hail and hurricane-force wind gusts, will hit the Hill County around 3-4 p.m., and then should reach the Austin-Metro area anywhere from 6-9 p.m.

Georgetown ISD is also canceling all after-school activities, but said buses will run as normal. They said the end of the school won’t change, either.

After-school care through the YMCA will continue as normal, but they are encouraging parents pick up their kids as early as possible.

Pflugerville ISD, along with Round Rock ISD, have also canceled after-school activities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 44°
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely 80% 78° 44°

Saturday

58° / 36°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 36°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 45°

Monday

69° / 54°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 0% 69° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 43°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 76° 43°

Thursday

51° / 39°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 51° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

62°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

61°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

58°

10 PM
PM Rain
70%
58°

56°

11 PM
PM Rain
50%
56°

53°

12 AM
Showers
30%
53°

50°

1 AM
Showers
30%
50°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
30%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss