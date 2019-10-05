AISD campus renamed after fallen Army sergeant and former student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin community celebrated the renaming of an Austin Independent School District campus after a fallen Army sergeant.

The school is now called Navarro Early College High School after U.S. Army Sgt. Juan P. Navarro.

District Superintendent Paul Cruz, Trustee Ann Teich and Principal Steven Covin spoke at the ribbon-cutting for the school located at 1201 Payton Gin Rd. Family members were also there to celebrate.

Navarro grew up in the Rundberg community, was a school athlete and mentored young students. He graduated from Lanier High School in 2007 and died while serving in 2012.

AISD administrators introduced the topic of renaming five district sites in November 2017 who held names of people associated with the Confederacy. Those were the John T. Allan Facility, Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, Eastside memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus and Sidney Lanier Early College High School and John H. Reagan Early College High School.