AUSTIN (KXAN) – After months of being Austin Independent School District’s interim superintendent, the AISD board unanimously voted Matias Segura as the lone finalist for the position on Thursday.

In March, AISD Board of Trustees paused the current superintendent search and extended the contract of Interim Superintendent Matias Segura through June 30, 2024.

Matias Segura was named as AISD’s interim superintendent last December after previous Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays announced he was leaving for Alief Independent School District.

On Thursday, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted Matias Segura as the lone superintendent finalist | Mercedez Hernandez/KXAN News

On Thursday, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted Matias Segura as the lone superintendent finalist | Mercedez Hernandez/KXAN News

On Thursday, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted Matias Segura as the lone superintendent finalist | Mercedez Hernandez/KXAN News

Seugura took over duties in March as the district worked through the Texas Education Agency’s announcement recommending a conservator to direct the operations of the AISD special education department.

The TEA granted a request from AISD for less severe state intervention in the district’s special education services.

The recommendation was a less extreme state intervention model than what is happening currently in Houston Independent School District where the Texas education commissioner has appointed a board of managers to exercise the powers of the HISD school board.

The AISD board anticipates voting on a contract for the superintendent in late January.

Last month, the AISD board unanimously voted to post the job of superintendent, signaling it was ready to move forward with choosing a new leader for the district. According to the announcement, the board met in executive session at its Dec. 7 meeting to review applications for superintendent.