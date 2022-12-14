AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District board members are set to make an important vote this week that could give a billion-dollar semiconductor company millions of dollars in tax breaks.

NXP, based in the Netherlands, already has two locations in Austin. They applied for Ch. 313 incentives with AISD in May, according to filings with the Texas comptroller’s office.

In its filings, NXP said they want to build a new, multi-story manufacturing plant that could be a $1 billion+ investment, and approval of their Ch. 313 application is a factor in determining if it lands in Austin or another state, or in Asia.

“Alternatively, NXP could choose to partner with other semiconductor manufacturers in

Europe or Asia to develop joint manufacturing ventures or completely outsource the proposed

production increase, respectively,” the company said in its filings.

The company said it’s about 30-40% cheaper to construct and operate a major semiconductor plant in Asia than it is in the United States.

If the incentives are approved, the company could save $23 million to more than $140 million, according to an analysis by KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal.

According to filings, the comptroller’s office said NXP’s project “is reasonably likely” to still bring the school district enough tax revenue before 25 years to offset the operations and ad valorem tax revenue the district would lose under the agreement.

AISD has until Dec. 31st to make their decision, since state legislators decided to allow Chapter 313 to expire at the end of the year.

The company also said in its filings that their project would create hundreds of new full-time jobs and hundreds of temporary construction jobs.

According to filings, the Texas comptroller’s office said the company has committed to creating 350 new jobs over five years.

Supporters

The Austin Chamber of Commerce and Opportunity Austin, an economic development initiative, have come out in support of NXP’s Ch. 313 application with AISD.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the groups said the agreement is the first of its kind available to AISD in over a decade, and would bring the district $63.5 million in funding not subject to state recapture.

“AISD will have the freedom to choose how to spend the money, including to increase teacher pay, add campus counseling resources, improve student outcomes, or expand technical and career education,” the groups said in a statement. “In addition, the agreement would provide additional tax revenue for the district including $26.5 million to pay down its debt.”

The groups also said expanding semiconductor capacity in Austin would help alleviate shortages and bring down the prices of products they’re used in.

Opponents

Central Texas Interfaith, Central Texas building trades, and the Workers Defense project are among the local nonprofits urging AISD trustees to vote ‘no’ on NXP’s Ch. 313 application.

“While we want economic development and good jobs in Central Texas, Chapter 313 prohibits school boards from requiring high living wage and worker safety standards as part of these agreements, unlike city and county incentives in which good job standards can be negotiated,” the groups said in a joint statement in November.

They point out that companies are only required to create between 10-25 permanent jobs.

They call Ch. 313 a “failed corporate giveaway program,” that they helped end during Texas’ last legislative session.

“Not only do corporations get out of paying most of their property taxes [for 10 years] they would otherwise owe for our schools, but the state must replace that revenue with taxes collected from all Texans,” the groups wrote.

They said the multinational company is asking for tax breaks at a time when taxpayers are already on the hook for three bonds– AISD, ACC, and City of Austin– along with higher Austin Energy rates.

The groups call on NXP to approach the city and county for tax incentives, instead, since those entities have the power to put in job and safety requirements.

“They also have the newly passed federal CHIPS Act available for them to pursue public funding. Unlike Chapter 313, these programs do not take potential funding from schoolchildren,” the group stated.

KXAN has reached out to NXP for comment and will update this story when we hear back.