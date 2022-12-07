AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin ISD Board of Trustees released a statement Wednesday to provide an update on the search for its interim superintendent.

The board said it met Tuesday to review the 17 candidates that applied for the interim superintendent position. Four of the 17 candidates were chosen for interviews with the trustees, according to AISD.

“Our decision-making process incorporated input from the Austin ISD community and needs identified by members of the board,” the board said.

The timeline for naming the interim superintendent is Dec. 15 when the board holds a vote.

According to the board, the selected interim superintendent is set to begin work Jan. 3.

For the permanent superintendent role, the school district said it planned on filling the position with a new superintendent to lead the district by July 1 of 2023.