AISD board to begin interviews for six superintendent candidates this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees have narrowed their search to six superintendent candidates and will begin round one of interviews on Monday.

“We want to thank the Austin community for providing so much input through emails, the online survey, two AISD forums, in meetings with Trustees, meetings with JG Consulting and Public Testimony at Board meetings,” wrote AISD Board President Geronimo Rodriguez in a statement.

The board has met and reviewed 64 applicants from 24 states. They also received feedback from 200 organizations and 2,600 people who helped create the Leadership Profile for the role. Those recommendations are helping to guide which candidates best fit the needs of students across AISD.

Superintendent Paul Cruz announced his intention to resign on Feb. 19 when he accepted a position at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Thank you for embracing my family, for educating my children, and for entrusting me with leading our strategic efforts,” he wrote in part in a letter to the district at the time of the announcement. He has served as superintendent for six years. “It has truly been an honor to serve as superintendent of Austin’s dynamic and high-performing school district.”

Trustees chose the firm, JG Consulting, to help through the superintendent search process during an April 6 special board meeting.

Round one of the interview process will take place from July 13 through 18.

The lone finalist is expected to be named July 27 and the new superintendent is supposed to begin Aug. 17.