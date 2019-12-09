AISD board members to talk school closure transition plan Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin school board members meet Monday to talk about changes when four schools close next year.

Metz, Pease, Sims and Brooke elementary schools are all set to close, and parents at one of the schools are concerned about what will happen with after-school childcare.

The future of Extend-A-Care, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school childcare for families at Metz, is uncertain. Officials from Extend-A-Care told KXAN that their involvement is dependent on the schools’ principals whether they offer the service.

KXAN talked to several parents at Metz about the situation last week.

“Having something that’s reliable is important to me so that way I’m not worried about who’s going to pick him up for me while I am at work when he gets out of school,” Adriana Delgado told KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez.