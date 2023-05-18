AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises for it teachers and staff during a school board meeting Thursday.

Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations, according to information obtained by KXAN.



KXAN Investigators obtained exit forms from hundreds of Austin ISD teachers who quit their jobs in the middle of the school year since the pandemic began, and similar data from several other districts across the state.



Both reveal how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.

While state lawmakers have some impact on teacher salaries through legislation, it is up to school districts across the state to build on state-mandated salary minimums for teachers.