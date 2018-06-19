AISD board approves $7.1 million contract with Seton for school nurses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School Board approved a more than $7 million contract with Seton Healthcare Family to continue running its school nurse program.

The district has had a contract with Seton for years, but it came under scrutiny after some registered nurses were replaced with health assistants.

After looking for new proposals, the board decided Seton still offered the best contract.

The contract includes 75 full-time registered nurses, 48 clinical assistants and five administrative supports.

“Our goal is to expand and improve on the services we provide,” said Tracy Spinner, AISD director of Student Health Services. “Increasing the availability, utilization and breadth of high-quality health services for students is the fundamental priority of the AISD Department of Health Services.”

The AISD board also adopted a $1.6 billion budget Monday night with priorities on safety and security investments and a 1.5 percent across-the-board salary increase.