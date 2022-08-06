AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD held its back to school bash for the first time in two years on Saturday, putting safety as the main focus of the day.

District officials started with a safety summit, talking about the changes they’re making to keep students safe, especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

“We’re doing safety audits of every single door in our school district to make sure they lock properly, and every principal is doing a safety check with their team to make sure they know what to do,” said Jason Stanford, AISD chief of communications.

Austin ISD is asking parents to make a change while dropping off their kids, requesting that they walk students to the door to meet their teacher instead of bringing them to the all the way to the classroom, as a way to cut down on the amount of unauthorized people in the schools.

Sánchez Elementary School students also demonstrated how to be safe at crosswalks.

There were several free services and supplies offered, like booster seats, school supplies, haircuts, dental exams, eye exams, door prizes and more, as well as student performances.