AISD asks parents to submit ideas to help with plans for repurposing, consolidation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin Independent School district moves forward with plans to repurpose and consolidate some schools, parents have been showing up and speaking out in large numbers, after the district released a regional planning map, to help with that process.

Parents were invited to several question and answer sessions with AISD District Four Trustee Kristin Ashy. The latest was Thursday at Davis Elementary School.

At the meetings, parents wanted answers about what to expect.

“I think every parent needs to have information they need to make the best decision for their kid,” said Stephen Foster, whose son will start kindergarten in the fall. “Not every kid has the same learning needs and learning requirements, and it’s the same thing about what schools can offer.”

Foster said he didn’t get many clear answers during Thursday’s question and answer session. Rather, he says, the district is asking for help coming up with a plan over the next several months.

“I think most parents would like to know that we can have input and it’s not just going to be something where if you happen to be in either a more politically connected or organized part of town, that you’re going to have your sort of voices heard,” Foster said.

To make sure that happens, AISD is asking parents to share not just opinions, but ideas, in a number of ways.

Parents can apply to be a part of a think tank or a boundary advisory committee. AISD also designed a special online “Thought Exchange” for people to submit and vote on ideas on their own time. The district is also encouraging parents to email trustees, go to board meetings, and be a part of town hall meetings over the summer.

In October, district leaders will take all of that feedback and use it to shape how they move forward.

AISD plans to begin implementing the first part of its new plan in fall of 2020. However, district officials say it will take two to three years before schools will see all of the changes.