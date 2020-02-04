AISD acknowledges “critical shortage” of special education staff, citing recent departures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders with Austin Independent School District spoke with members of the media Tuesday regarding staffing shortages they are facing when it comes to staff in their special education roles.

AISD says, over the past school year, 29 members of their Special Education department have left their jobs. For context, the department has more than two-thousand employees.

Dr. Fernando Medina and Dr. Akweta Hickman address the media (Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

Dr. Akweta Hickman, who came to the district in May 2019 as the Executive Director of Special Education, told reporters that AISD “will be implementing pay adjustments for several of the positions that serve the growing numbers of students served by special education to address the critical shortage of special education staffing needs in both Austin and throughout the country. We are also implementing signing bonuses for newly hired special education teachers and special education teacher assistants.”

The adjustments could start as soon as March, according to AISD. The district clarified that these adjustments would specifically be going towards those in the Speech Pathologist positions.

“We believe we need to be more competitive,” said Dr. Fernando Medina, AISD’s Chief of Human Capital. Medina couldn’t say exactly how much of a pay adjustment employees could expect to receive under these changes, explaining that “it’s going to be different for every position.”

Dr. Hickman said she is meeting individually with speech language pathology staff members and the district says it hasn’t heard of any “current issues of negative instances.”

The district says some of the departures from the Special Education Department were the result of individual family needs and job opportunities elsewhere.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will bring you more details about this staffing shortage and the district’s response.