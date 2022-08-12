AUSTIN (KXAN) — If it passes in November, the 2022 bond package would upgrade and improve safety at campuses across Austin Independent School District.

“We are investing 2.44 billion, in ourselves, in our teachers, in our community,” said Geronimo Rodriguez, AISD board of trustees president.

Locks, fencing, security vestibules, these are just a few of the upgrades schools will see.

“Every modernized school gets brought up to the highest standard of safety and security,” said Matias Segura, AISD chief of operations.

Oak Hill Elementary is one of the many schools that will receive upgrades. The school currently has an open floor plan, which many parents have raised concerns about.

Some rooms don’t have doors, and some only have low walls to separate them.

“We will address those at the campuses that have them, but certainly the open space classroom design is not what we are implementing in the modernization project,” said Segura.

Schools like Casis Elementary and Menchaca Elementary received major upgrades in the 2017 bond.

Those schools have classrooms that can open into hallways and open areas to allow for more collaborative learning spaces, but they were designed with safety in mind.

“Safety is the top priority at all times,” said Segura. “Any issue that comes up, any work order that comes up regarding safety or security it is promoted and we address it immediately.”

Melissa Neslund is a parent at Oak Hill Elementary. She said she is happy to see the bond package will address safety in the long-term, but she’s wants changes sooner.

“How are you going to at least day one secure the perimeter,” said Neslund. “We have had work orders in since at least last school year.”

She says the school has other safety issues that need to be addressed before school starts.