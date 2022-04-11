AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two students were injured by a classmate with a pocket knife at Austin High School, the district said in a letter to parents Monday.

The district said the incident happened Monday morning. Both students were “attended to” and their families were notified. Austin ISD said the student with the knife was arrested.

“Austin ISD takes violence of any kind very seriously,” the letter read. “Fighting or weapons at school are not tolerated and will be dealt with immediately.”

Additional details surrounding the incident were not released.