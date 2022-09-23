AISD is looking to replace more that 170 buses that don’t have AC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When temperatures get hot, we turn on the AC to cool down, but that’s not an option for some Austin ISD school buses.

There are 173 school buses in the district with no AC. That impacts about 8,000 students.

AISD plans to replace all of the buses that don’t have AC… that is if voters approve the district’s proposed $2.44 billion school bond package in the Nov. 8 election.

Nearly $25.74 million of the proposed bond funding would be used to buy the new buses.

The new buses would also have added safety features, with three-point lap shoulder belts, compared to only lap belts in the current buses.

The new vehicles also would lower the district’s fuel costs due to better fuel efficiency.

