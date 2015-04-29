Airline ticket holder: ‘Oh, no. Did I forget my gun?’

Editor’s Note: Following the original publication of this story on April 28, 2015, KXAN received information from the Travis County District Attorney’s office and the man accused of bringing a Heckler and Koch 9-millimeter handgun to ABIA indicating his record in this case has been expunged.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men in the past four days have been arrested at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and charged with attempting to carry firearms through security checkpoints. At 5:31 a.m. Monday, TSA workers caught one of the men, Ray Glen Duhon, 58, allegedly carrying a black Glock pistol in the bottom of his carry-on bag. According to the police affidavit, a police officer arrived, pulled Duhon’s bag off the X-ray machine and asked the crowd of people in the security area to whom the bag belonged.

Duhon then allegedly said, “Oh, no. Did I forget my gun?” according to the affidavit.

About six hours later, another traveler allegedly passed a Heckler and Koch 9-millimeter handgun through another X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with eight bullets, an affidavit states. That man’s record has since been expunged.

And last Friday, Corin David Douglas, 30, was caught allegedly passing a loaded .40-caliber handgun through an ABIA X-ray machine. TSA caught the weapon and called police.

All three men were charged with bringing a weapon into a prohibited place, a third-degree felony. According to court documents, neither Douglas or Duhon had a concealed handgun license.