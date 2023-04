AUSTIN (KXAN) — An American Airlines employee died Thursday at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to AUS officials.

First responders arrived at the Austin airport shortly after 2 p.m. for a person with traumatic injuries on the tarmac, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS later confirmed the person died at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.