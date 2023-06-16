AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported delays Friday morning due to check-in issues.

AUS said it was seeing longer lines than usual due to an earlier issue with an airline ticket counter’s check-in process around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Southwest Airlines said its ground operations team worked through some minor challenges which affected customers checking in on Friday morning.

“We apologize to Customers for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience as we worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Southwest said.

According to the airline, a technical issue at AUS affected the airport’s bag belt system and Southwest’s ability to assist customers in checking bags. The baggage handling system is maintained by the airport.

Southwest said there were also lengthy lines at the TSA checkpoint.

The airport said it has since resumed normal operations after the issue was resolved, according to an AUS spokesperson.

“Operations are normal now but please give yourself extra time to get here early, check bags and get screened by TSA,” AUS said.