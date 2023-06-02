The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study shows Airbnb rental properties in Austin are among the most expensive in the nation.

The study, by ChamberofCommerce.org, looked at rental prices of more than 160,000 active Airbnb listings in the largest cities in the country.

Austin had the third-most expensive rentals, with an average daily rate of $373 across all property sizes. An average one-bedroom rental in Austin costs $127, while two-bedroom properties charge an average of $203 per night.

Only Oxnard, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, have more expensive rentals. The average daily rate in Scottsdale is $394, while an average rental in Oxnard will set you back $488 per night.

Behind Austin, Las Vegas and Honolulu round out the top five.

Other cities in California and Arizona feature highly on the list. Among the top 20 cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals, six are in California while four are in Arizona.

After Austin, Houston has the second-highest rental prices in Texas, with an average daily rent of $224. That puts the city at the 27th most expensive nationwide.

San Antonio ranks 32nd, at $218, and Dallas ranks 35th, at $206. Corpus Christi has the fifth-highest rental prices in the state at $201, meaning it ranks 39th in the country.

If you’re looking for a cheap getaway, three Texas cities rank in the 20 least-expensive cities in the country: Irving, El Paso and Laredo.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, has the cheapest Airbnb rentals nationwide, with an average daily rate of just $94.