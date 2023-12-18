AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airbnb is poised to use new artificial intelligence-powered technology in Austin this holiday season to crack down on rowdy house parties.

Airbnb officials said in a release Monday the rental company plans to put restrictions on certain bookings during the New Year’s holiday “to reduce the risk of unauthorized and disruptive parties.” Last year, some of the company’s anti-party measures on New Year’s Eve resulted in thousands of people blocked globally from booking entire home listings on the platform, the release added.

Those blockings included more than 63,000 people in the United States, roughly 5,600 people in Texas and 600 guests in Austin, the release added.

The AI technology being deployed will block certain one-to-three-night full home bookings “identified as potentially higher-risk for a party incident, the release added.” Those guests making local reservations will be required to acknowledge they understand Airbnb’s party ban policy and that they risk suspension or removal from the platform, should they violate those rules.

More details on the preventative measures are available online.