Airbnb: Take your Halloween parties somewhere else, Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The online home rental company Airbnb is continuing its crackdown on holiday parties at its Austin properties for Halloween this year.

It’s a plan Airbnb started in 2020 for Halloween, a popular time for house parties, that’s rooted in a ban on 1-night house reservations during holidays and associated weekends. Halloween falls on a Sunday this year. The ban went into effect Wednesday on properties in the U.S. and Canada.

Guests who don’t have a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to make 1-night reservations for entire home listings. For those who want to make 2-night reservations around Halloween, Airbnb said it will “deploy more stringent restrictions” on those. It will restrict certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews, and the company will also block reservations within an “expanded radius” of the property.

Airbnb says the restrictions do not apply to guests who have a history of positive reviews, and when making reservations in the holiday weekend window have to acknowledge Airbnb’s party ban.

Airbnb said it implemented a similar policy for New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Airbnb said the restrictions worked, and it estimated a drop in party-related incidents by 51% for New Year’s Eve.