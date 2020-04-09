Airbnb opens up Austin homes for first responders, medical professionals needing isolation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Short term rental giant Airbnb has launched a new program which allows workers directly addressing COVID-19 concerns to stay at properties for free.

The goal is for hosts to open their homes to medical personnel, relief workers and first responders on the frontlines, hence the program’s name: The Frontline Stays Program. Airbnb said it’s waiving fees for the first 100,000 stays booked through the program.

Those who fit the description can submit their professional information and housing needs here. Those that are approved will then receive an invitation which allows them to book a stay.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

For hosts, you can sign your BnB up here. Airbnb says they have developed health and safety protocols based on CDC guidelines and requirements.

You can find more details on cleaning standards here and more details about the Frontline Stays Program here.