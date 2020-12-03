Airbnb crackdown on parties: Company rolls out restrictions on one-night bookings on New Year’s Eve

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Airbnb announced that for the first time, it is taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorized parties. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airbnb launched a safety initiative Thursday in order to prevent News Year’s Eve parties in its Austin listings due to the latest coronavirus spike.

Starting Thursday, guests who don’t have positive reviews on Airbnb will not be allowed to make one-night reservations in entire-home listings in the city on New Year’s Eve. This restriction will also be implemented throughout the country, according to a press release.

The company said it will also roll out tougher restrictions on one- and two-night bookings that could lead to parties.

This isn’t the first time Airbnb has cracked down on parties this year. The company had similar restrictions for Halloween, according to the release.

In August, Airbnb implemented a global party ban at Airbnb listings, which included a 16-person occupancy cap.

In September, it was announced more than 80 listings in the state of Texas were suspended due to policy violations relating to parties and events. More than 20 of those listings were in Austin, the company reported.

