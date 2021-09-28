Airbnb asking Austin residents to help house Afghan refugees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Airbnb is asking for more Austinites to open their doors to Afghan refugees.

“Demand for housing for refugees is particularly high in Austin and today, we’re urging local residents to consider hosting our new neighbors,” the short-term rental company said Tuesday.

This month, the Texas Refugee Service told KXAN that Austin is leading the way in resettling Afghan refugees in the state.

In August, Airbnb announced it would help temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees nationally, saying the cost would be funded by donations from the company CEO as well as others.

Since that announcement, the company says the need for temporary housing for Afghan refugees has continued to grow.

The company says it now has the capacity to go beyond its original commitment — if demand for refugee housing “matches the supply in communities where refugees are resettling.”

If you’re interested in becoming host or donating to this initiative, visit: airbnb.org/refugees.

If you are an Airbnb host with questions about this initiative, email Tahera.Rahman@kxan.com