AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 60 dogs were rescued from a single home in February, according to the Austin Humane Society.

AHS said it activated its Emergency Pet Shelter to take in 57 “neglected” dogs, which included three senior dogs, 45 adults, five puppies and four neonates—most of which were small breeds.

Austin Humane Society helps rescue 57 neglected dogs from Central Texas home (AHS photo)

AHS staff members traveled to Bastrop Feb. 13 to provide intake assistance and full medical evaluations on the animals. The dogs were then transferred to AHS where they were evaluated again. Due to a court ruling, AHS will officially gain ownership of the animals Friday.

The animals were transferred to AHS from Bastrop County Animal Shelter last week, and the first medically-cleared animals are expected to be made available for adoption Saturday.

The dogs that are available for adoption will be posted on the Austin Humane Society.

AHS said it was asking the public for donations to support these animals and others currently at the shelter.