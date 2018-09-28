Aggie parents surprised by Longhorns Hook 'Em ultrasound photo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two Aggie parents were surprised when they saw their son flashing a Longhorns symbol during his 20-week ultrasound (Courtesy Samantha Perkins) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas A&M graduates and soon-to-be parents were surprised to find their baby boy flashing the Longhorns' Hook 'Em sign in an ultrasound photo.

Samantha Perkins said they visited a doctor in Austin Wednesday for their first baby's 20-week ultrasound.

"Needless to say we were surprised when the technician asked if we were Longhorns and then showed us the screen!" Perkins said. "Especially since we were both in the Corps of Cadets and I was in the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band!"

Perkins says despite her son's initial leanings, they are stockpiled with plenty of Aggie gear to change his mind.