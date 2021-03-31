AGE of Central Texas offering tips, advice to caregivers through virtual conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the elderly population continues to grow here in Central Texas, that means more seniors will need caregivers.

“Central Texas has the second-fastest growing population of older adults, those who are 65 and older,” said Rob Faubion with Adult Groups for the Elderly of Central Texas.

“We also have the fastest-growing population of older adults age 54 to 64 — that pre-retirement age. When you put those two demographics together that means for the next 40 years, Central Texas will be home to more older adults than children. That means with more older adults comes the need for more family caregiving.”

In order to help create awareness and educate people on how to give proper care, AGE of Central Texas will host a free virtual caregiver support training camp from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

The conference is aimed at helping first-time, unpaid family members who are just starting to take care of another adult. They will also offer advice to caregivers living in more rural areas.

“We always say nobody ever teaches you how to be a caregiver, but the reality is that many of us at some point in our life will be a caregiver for someone else in our life,” Faubion said. “Organizations like AGE of Central Texas are here to provide that kind of assistance and the education for the family members that are stepping into that caregiver role.”

In the agency’s second session Wednesday, Lina Supnet-Zapata, the executive director/managing partner for MIR Care Consultants, Inc. will address “Tackling Medical Issues.” She’ll discuss medication management, what to do in the event of an older adult’s hospitalization, and how to effectively provide home-based health care.

Thursday, the third session will feature Dr. Amy Walters, assistant professor and doctor of physical therapy program at the St. Augustine University, will speak on the topic of “Preventing Falls and Caregiver Safety.”

According to a recent AARP study, half of the caregiving family members in the U.S. are performing medical tasks they are not trained to do, and they are carrying a heavier burden than caregivers who are not taking on those responsibilities. This session will address how to utilize devices to increase mobility and assist an older adult with limited movement.

Friday’s session will address “The Caregiver Playbook.” AGE of Central Texas experts will discuss how to find and access area resources, creating a community of support, and answer attendees specific caregiving questions.

Registration for the conference is free, but space is limited. Participants can register by calling (512) 600-9275, or online.