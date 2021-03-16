After state mask mandate lifted, more than 100 face-covering complaints called into Austin 311

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Basile stood inside his empty pub on St. Patrick’s Day last year. At noon on what was normally their busiest and happiest day of the year at B.D. Riley’s, bars were ordered to close due to the spread of coronavirus.

“It was a very sad day. With the benefit of hindsight, it clearly was the right thing to do,” the owner and managing partner said. “It doesn’t mean that it didn’t hurt.”

He mourns the now-shuttered downtown Sixth Street location — remembering years of birthday parties, wakes and St. Paddy’s celebrations. Still, they will be pouring pints of Guinness at their Mueller location on Wednesday.

“We’re not going to be cheek-by-jowl or standing shoulder-to-shoulder, because we have a ‘you have to be seated to be served’ rule in place. That gives everybody a little more room and a little more comfort,” he said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to return operations to 100% capacity.

In turn, City of Austin data revealed more than a hundred complaints have been filed about face-covering violations in the week since the mask rules changed.

On March 10, the day when the governor’s order went into effect, the city saw a spike in calls to 311 regarding coronavirus violations. From March 10 to 16, 113 of those complaints were about masking concerns — primarily at business establishments.

“We’ll continue to evaluate as the month goes on, but Paddy’s Day? It was clear to us we needed to do the right thing,” he said.

While a legal battle over the mask rules between Austin-Travis County and the state of Texas — through Attorney General Ken Paxton — remains tied up in court, Austin’s mask mandate remains in effect.

That’s one of the main reasons why, despite the statewide announcements, B.D. Riley’s will be keeping all the same rules in place — at least through the holiday. Basile said they are watching the data and taking cues from Austin Public Health.

Basile said their customers have all been understanding of their rules: “50% [capacity], space between tables, requiring masks.” Still, he knows not all business owners have been that lucky.

“Once and a while you read about a case, like the one up in Dallas, where the guy goes, ‘What are you going to do… arrest me?’ The answer is, ‘Yes, if you refuse leave.’ Fortunately, we’ve never had that happen,” he laughed. “The truth is: as a business we have the right to refuse service to anyone for any reason, and one of the reasons we would refuse service is if you refuse to follow our policies, any policy, and masks are just part of our policy.”

He expects this year’s celebration to be a joyous one, albeit with a less-packed pub than years past.

“We’re going to have a safe and distanced St. Paddy’s Day,” Basile said. “In all the social media posts we’ve made about maintaining the same social distancing practices, we had one negative comment out of hundreds and hundreds of them, so I feel pretty good about that. Then we still have people who ask if we serve Guinness!”

Taking a sip of the dark beer, he answered, “Yes, we do.”