AUSTIN (KXAN) — Make it Sweet, a business that offers baking lessons and sells supplies, announced Friday it would close its doors for good Sept. 1, citing dramatic increases in the cost of operating a business.

The business ran for 21 years in north Austin. In a release to its customers, store owners Jennifer and Randy Bartos said challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly followed by disruptions in the supply chain, were too much for the business to recover from.

“Randy and I have put all of our time and effort and personal resources into nurturing our business. However, when faced with these ongoing difficulties, remaining open is ultimately not viable,” the release said.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience that this closure may cause you. Our intent is to ensure a smooth transition for you by offering exceptional discounts on our remaining inventory until our

closure date of [Sept. 1]. We will additionally be able to place bulk and special orders for certain items through [Aug. 14],” the release continued.

The popular baking business joins many Austin staples that have struggled to stay afloat amid high rent prices and challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“Although our business is coming to an end, we will always treasure the memories, friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made over the years with all of our customers.”