After nonpayment, Via Airlines will no longer be operating out of ABIA
Austin (KXAN) — The Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) will be stopping business this week with airline Via Air after the airline failed to make payments to the airport.
In a release from the city of Austin Friday, ABIA announced that Via Air's last day of service to Austin will be May 30, 2019. The airport cited Via Air's failure to meet contract obligations as the reason for the airline's termination.
Via Air is based out of Orlando, FL and markets itself as a "low fare" airline.
Bryce Dubee, a spokesperson for ABIA, explained that Via Air was served a notice of termination on May 24 because of non-payment to both ABIA and to operators out of the South Terminal where Via Air operated from.
Dubee explained that the decision was made to terminate at this time because many of Via Air's flights out of ABIA have already happened and the airline appears to have stopped flights out of Austin for the coming months. He said that ABIA staff has been checking Via Air's booking information over the past few weeks, and noticed that when you try to book flights with Via Air online through Austin, there aren't any available dates.
Currently, the Via Air website lists tickets as available from Austin to Baton Rouge in September, in January to Memphis, and in October to Pittsburgh. The upcoming flights this week at ABIA operated by Via Air all appear to be canceled on ABIA's website. ABIA maintains that Via Air will not be operating in Austin after May 30.
"They weren't operating a lot of flights recently," Dubee said. "Even at the South Terminal, this was not a significant impact to air traffic there."
This may, however, have a significant impact to people hoping to travel to some of the destinations Via Air offers. According to a map (which was still on Via Air's website as of Sunday evening), Via Air has offered flights from Austin to Tuscon, AZ, Steamboat Springs, CO, Amarillo, TX, Tulsa, OK, Branson, MO, Little Rock, AR, Memphis, TN, Birmingham, AL, and Baton, Rouge, LA.
"It's unfortunate, especially for some of these great destinations," Dubee said.
ABIA asks that travelers who are impacted by this change contact Via Air to inquire about refunds and accommodations at (407)499-4992 for any trips booked for May 30, 2019 as well as any dates afterward. ABIA says that their operators will help travelers find new flights out of Austin which will get them to their intended destinations, look here for a list of the air carriers that are still flying out of Austin.
As recently as May 21, Via Air was still advertising Austin on its social media pages as a destination offering and as of Sunday evening still listed travel deals out of Austin.
In May, the Birmingham Business Journal reported that Via Airlines would be cutting in half the number of weekly nonstop flights between Birmingham and Austin, citing a nationwide shortage of pilots. Last week, other news outlets in Birmingham reported that Via Air suspended all of its flights from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported this past week that Via Air would suspend all its flights through Pittsburgh International Airport after just six weeks of offering flights there. Once again, Via Air said this decision was due to continued difficulties with recruiting and training crews.
Via Air promised to offer refunds for customers impacted in Pittsburgh and Birmingham, KXAN has not received word yet about whether impacted customers on flights out of Austin would be refunded, as well.
KXAN Investigations into Via Air
KXAN began reporting on Via Air in 2018 when frustrated customers contacted us after flight problems, explaining that they had been unable to get refunds. These customers had been offered cash refunds and had tried multiple different ways of reaching Via Air for refunds with no success.
As of September 2018, one of those customers had been reimbursed by Via Air after months of trying to get the money she was owed.
KXAN interviewed Via Air executives who promised to review and clarify their refund policy. Back in 2018, Via Air's vice president of flight operations, Dominic Acevedo told KXAN that his airline has a seven-day policy of refunding customers their unused ticket when a cancellation happens, working to place customers on the next available flight.
KXAN Investigator Jody Barr also interviewed a former Via Air call center worker who said that call center representatives were given no clear reimbursement policy to tell customers.
Back in 2018, ABIA didn't indicate to KXAN that Via Air was at risk of being removed from the Austin airport.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas House and Senate to gavel out of a 'nuts-and-bolts' session
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday, the Texas House and Senate will officially end their work at the Texas Legislature, ending the 140-day legislation session.
For the most part, the Republican-led legislature stayed away from controversial issues that divided the state in 2017; instead, they focused on difficult but important issues like Hurricane Harvey relief, public school finance reform and property tax reform.
Sunday, the Texas House and Senate approved a two-year state budget of $250 billion — a record. It includes upwards of $6 billion for public education, including teacher pay and more per-student spending; another $5 billion will go to pay local property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trail under First Street Bridge to be transformed with major project
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The underside of the Drake Bridge in downtown Austin is dark, with a wide swath of dirt on the trail between the concrete supports and the water and not much else. The city hopes to change that.
Most people will recognize the Drake Bridge as the one supporting cars headed across the river on South First Street. Underneath is a section of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail that people pass through. The Trail Foundation gathered feedback and will decide whether to transform that area into the "Drake dock" or the "Drake rock."
"We want to inspire curiosity and play for all ages and all abilities," said Beth Carroll, the project director for the Trail Foundation, who added the project is in the "visionary stage."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Late President George H.W. Bush's service dog honors him on Memorial Day
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The Labrador retriever who was President George H.W. Bush's companion until his death, is honoring his memory on Memorial Day.
The Instagram account for Sully — named after an airline pilot who landed a damaged plane in the Hudson River and saved 155 lives — posted a photo of the dog near the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., near the plaque bearing George H.W. Bush's son's name.
George W. Bush was president when the memorial opened in 2004.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses