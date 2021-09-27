After-hours club in downtown Austin closing temporarily after KXAN report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bar the Austin Police Department says was operating illegally is temporarily shutting down.

This comes after KXAN reported on Tellers Austin Friday. Police say the after-hours club on Trinity Street has attracted “numerous” violent crimes from assaults to robberies and even shootings.

APD records show 81 total crime reports connected to the bar’s address since 2018.

The head of APD’s downtown command says the building owner contacted them and said our story caused Tellers to “rethink their business model.”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which regulates businesses that sell alcohol, told KXAN last week it has no record of Tellers, and the business isn’t licensed with the commission.

We will keep this story updated once we learn more. You can watch the full KXAN report from Friday in the video player below.