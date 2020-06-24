After employee tests positive for COVID-19, Franklin BBQ to shut down ‘for a few days’

Franklin BBQ owners say they have to shut down the restaurant “for a few days” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas barbecue institution in Austin says it’s closing “for a few days” due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Franklin Barbecue owners Aaron and Stacy Franklin posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that the employee who tested positive hadn’t worked there in a week, and is in a support role that doesn’t interact with customers. However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the restaurant is going to “use this time to professionally clean the restaurant, and of course, to look after our employees,” the owners said.

That also means its curbside offerings will halt.

“We really apologize for the inconvenience that our closure causes, especially to those of you kind enough to have already placed orders for pickup over the next several days,” the owners said.

Franklin’s owners said they were notified of the positive test Wednesday afternoon.

“With a little luck we’ll be back on the smokers next week, and we appreciate so much your patience and understanding,” the owners said.