AUSTIN (KXAN) — After perplexing Austinites with her belated return to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Athena the owl has left her nest once again.

The unofficial “mascot” of the wildflower center first began making waves when she didn’t return to her perch at the center’s entrance this February for her nesting season. While she often returned to her nest between Feb. 3-18 in years past, Athena surprised — and delighted — staff and visitors alike when she returned to the center in early March.

For 11 years, a great horned owl named Athena has been a staple sight at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Courtesy: Bill J. Boyd)

For 11 years, a great horned owl named Athena has been a staple sight at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Courtesy: Bill J. Boyd)

For 11 years, a great horned owl named Athena has been a staple sight at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Courtesy: Bill J. Boyd)

For 11 years, a great horned owl named Athena has been a staple sight at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Courtesy: Bill J. Boyd)

But officials announced March 30 Athena has once again left her perch, and some wildflower center staff said they fear inclement weather patterns might have made for undesirable nesting conditions.

“2022 has been an unusual year for Athena. She arrived about a month later than usual and recently left her nest. Dr. Sean Griffin, director of science and conservation at the Wildflower Center, says conditions may not have been ideal,” an update reads on the center’s website. “We’re thankful Athena visited this year, however briefly, and hope that you’ll visit the Center very soon to see the beautiful spring blooms and many other birds that call our gardens home.”

KXAN previously spoke with Leslie Uppinghouse, the center’s horticulturalist, earlier this month after Athena’s belated return. One theory center staff had is last February’s freeze might’ve been the final straw, impacting her nesting habits.

“I’m sure everybody here in Central Texas remembers we had that big freeze [in February 2021]. That was a really uncomfortable time for her, she was on that nest, she can’t leave that nest,” Leslie Uppinghouse, a horticulturist for the center, told KXAN earlier this month. “And so, you wonder, do owls have a physiological sort of memory? Do they actually remember?”

Dr. Sean Griffin, director of science and conservation at the center, added in a Twitter video Wednesday that the delayed nest build might have led to unideal conditions.

“It’s nature and these things happen,” he said. “But still, it’s spring at the wildflower center, it’s beautiful here so come out and join us to look at all the other birds we have.”