After decades of serving up Tex-Mex, El Mercado closing Lavaca St. location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — El Mercado on Lavaca Street in Austin will close its doors in mid-March after serving customers for decades.

“They would come in for football games,” said owner Tony Villegas “This place would be packed.”

Villegas bought El Mercado in 1993.

“If I only had a dime for every person that said, yeah I grew up eating here when I went to the University of Texas,” Villegas said. “Back in the old days, we used to shuttle them to the stadium.”

Challenges from the pandemic led to the decision to close the location.

“The pandemic changed everything for us,’ Villegas said.

With El Mercado moving out, what is next for the property?

The history of the building was discussed and historic zoning was considered at a recent Historic Landmark Commission meeting.

“This is a unique building and the small nature of it shouldn’t deter us from considering its historical significance,” said commissioner Terri Myers.

A representative from the Drenner Group questioned the architecture of the property.

“We do not believe, unfortunately, that this structure retains a high degree of integrity as stated in the land development code,” said the representative. “There is no distinctive architectural style here.”

The commission recently approved an application for demolition for the site with a vote of 7-2.

“I am just concerned that this is yet another domino falling,” said Commissioner Ben Heimsath. “I really can’t emphasize enough that we need more tools. Particularly for the threatened buildings in the central business district.”

It’s still unknown what the plans are for the property.

Villegas will now focus his time on his three remaining businesses, but he says the struggles of the pandemic will continue across his industry.

“To see the situation like those iconic places like Threadgills, that hurts your heart, that really does, it even hurt me to close this place,” Villegas said.

Villegas says he will be offering positions to all of his staff who move from the Lavaca location. El Mercado still has two locations, one on Burnet Road and the other on South First Street.