After being told to stop practicing at 36-acre park, Austin youth football program gets to stay

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the ATX Horns youth football program was told it couldn’t practice in a park they’d been using for five months, initial sadness eventually turned into a reasonable compromise.

The program had been using an open field for practice in the Mueller development, but due to permitting issues, they were told had to stop using the park for practice.

“The community loves us,” said Eddrick Waldon, a coach for the ATX Horns youth football program. “The community has donated and supported these kids so to get broken that news, it hurt.”

The ATX Horns youth football program can still practice at a Mueller park while a permanent solution is in the works with developers. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

KXAN checked in and found the parks in development are all public, but for larger groups, more than 20 people, a permit is required. Anthony Brown, the football organization’s president, said they applied to use the park.

Greg Weaver, executive vice president with Catellus Development, which is the developer partner with the city of Austin, said what led to the team being moved out was the size of the group.

“When there is a large group, they need to apply for a permit, essentially make a reservation to use it,” Weaver said. “So the issue at hand here is a group that was over 200.”

Weaver recently met with the team and both parties were able to reach an agreement.

“The simple game plan is to continue using the park, but to spread out a little bit,” Weaver said. “It is a 36-acre park. So some kids here, some kids there.”

Weaver is also working with the team to help with the cost of permits.

For now, the football teams can continue to use the fields. Both parties are also looking at a more permanent solution — a field that is currently under construction within the development.