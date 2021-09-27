After another weekend shooting in downtown Austin, what’s being done to make the area safer?

At least 14 people were hurt after a mass shooting in downtown Austin on 6th Street near Trinity Street June 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following another shooting in downtown Austin’s Entertainment District over the weekend, KXAN is looking into whether the city is on track to make safety changes council members called for earlier this year.

According to the Austin Police Department, two people were hurt in a shooting at 500 East 7th Street early Sunday morning, close to an hour after bars closed. A 20-year-old, Jaylin Gibson, was arrested.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday described the shooting scene as “out of control mayhem” in a tweet.

That shooting took place just days before council’s deadline for city staff to come up with a plan to curb underage drinking and other underage activity in the Sixth Street area on weekends.

Council set several of those deadlines in a resolution passed in July, outlining ways the city could make safety improvements and try out potential strategies to curb violence in the Sixth Street area.

By this Thursday, Sept. 30, the resolution asked the city manager’s office to coordinate with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to come up with “strategies for curbing underage drinking and potentially limiting the presence of underage Austinites on Sixth Street during weekend evenings.”

The city was also directed to come up a with a program for businesses holding entertainment licenses that includes “safety training for staff and increased coordination and communication with public safety officers” by Thursday.

Before that deadline, the city manager’s office was directed to upgrade existing lighting and/or use temporary lighting to brighten the area and explore café seating, water barriers and other pop-up efforts to widen walkways for people using the bars along Sixth Street. The deadline for those changes was Aug. 30.

Additionally, by Oct. 30, city staff was directed to review its mass casualties response plan and consider potentially opening Sixth Street to vehicles on weekend nights in an attempt to cut down on the number of people who congregate when the street is shut down.

