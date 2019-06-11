After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike and Kim Hutchinson announced Monday that Hut’s Hamburgers will be officially closing its doors on October 20.
The nationally famous hamburger joint and Austin staple located at 807 W. Sixth Street was originally founded in 1939 and was later bought by the Hutchinsons in 1981.
Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike Hutchinson expressed appreciation to customers that have dined in the restaurant for over eight decades.
“We have loved running the business, but after 38 years, we are ready to move in a different direction,” Hutchinson said in a statement on the restaurant's website. "It’s just time for us to move on.”
Hut’s Hamburger’s won’t be the only business closing on the block either. Favorite Liquor and Wine, which is next door to Hut’s and also owned by the Joseph Family, is set to close, as well.
Family member Sammie Joseph Jr. says there are plans for a new restaurant to replace Hut’s spot.
“(The family) considered many options and decided to work with a local restaurateur and friend to write the next chapter (of the block),” according to a statement by Joseph Jr.
Despite the fact that Hut’s Hamburgers is shutting down, it doesn’t mean the legacy of the Austin icon will fade.
The recently opened Hut’s Hamburgers location at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will continue to serve the classic hamburgers to not only Austinites, but to people from all over.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police suspend search on reported kidnapping, attempting to verify information
AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin police are trying to verify information about a possible kidnapping Wednesday afternoon in north Austin. Authorities are no longer searching the area.
Police responded to an initial report of a female reportedly being pulled into a vehicle at Rutland Drive and Mountain Quail Road. The initial information came from a passerby, according to APD.
Austin police said the air unit has been called off and there is one police unit at the scene.Read the Full Article
-
Parents are now able to access their children's STAAR test results online
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, parents are able to access their children's STAAR test results online at TexasAssessment.gov .
Parents will need a unique access code to log in, which will be given to them by their school district or child's teacher.
The website also gives teachers with a STAAR Assessment Management System account access to the STAAR educator portal.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man accused of threatening woman with stun gun, stealing phone at north Austin bus stop
AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 18-year-old man is accused of threatening a woman with a stun gun and stealing her phone at a north Austin bus stop on Tuesday evening, according to court documents.
The woman was with her granddaughter at the bus stop located at Cullen Lane and Turk Lane Tuesday evening when Javonte Lovelle Nelson allegedly stole her Samsung Galaxy 6 cell phone, an affidavit said.
Nelson was sitting with the woman at the bus stop when he grabbed her phone out of her hands, the affidavit said. He then pulled out a stun gun that was disguised as a cell phone. According to a statement from Nelson, he held the stun gun five inches away from the woman's face.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face