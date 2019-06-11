Austin

After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

By:
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 / 04:56 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2019 / 07:24 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike and Kim Hutchinson announced Monday that Hut’s Hamburgers will be officially closing its doors on October 20.

The nationally famous hamburger joint and Austin staple located at 807 W. Sixth Street was originally founded in 1939 and was later bought by the Hutchinsons in 1981.

Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike Hutchinson expressed appreciation to customers that have dined in the restaurant for over eight decades. ​

“We have loved running the business, but after 38 years, we are ready to move in a different direction,” Hutchinson said in a statement on the restaurant's website. "It’s just time for us to move on.”

Hut’s Hamburger’s won’t be the only business closing on the block either. Favorite Liquor and Wine, which is next door to Hut’s and also owned by the Joseph Family, is set to close, as well.

Family member Sammie Joseph Jr. says there are plans for a new restaurant to replace Hut’s spot.

“(The family) considered many options and decided to work with a local restaurateur and friend to write the next chapter (of the block),” according to a statement by Joseph Jr.

Despite the fact that Hut’s Hamburgers is shutting down, it doesn’t mean the legacy of the Austin icon will fade.

The recently opened Hut’s Hamburgers location at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will continue to serve the classic hamburgers to not only Austinites, but to people from all over.

