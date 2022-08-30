AUSTIN (KXAN)– After about 15 years, the City of Austin said it’s closer to redeveloping the former Home Depot site in the St. Johns neighborhood, along with the former Chrysler Dealership.

In a press release Tuesday, the city’s economic development department said it has entered the next phase of redevelopment for the 19-acre site with its development partners, Greystar Development Central, LLC, and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA).

The release noted that city council members authorized negotiation and execution of the agreement back in July 2021, and the agreement was finally executed April 13, 2022.

The department said staff is now supposed to come before city council in November “to share development terms for the site based on community input gathered over the next few months,” according to the release.

The release said the St. John Redevelopment Team, made up of the City of Austin, Greystar Development Central, LLC, and HACA, will offer small group discussions with neighbors and community leaders over the next couple months.



“The vision to redevelop the St. Johns Site represents years of engaging with residents and listening to the needs of the St. John Neighborhood,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Director of the Economic Development Department, in Tuesday’s press release. “The City of Austin is honored to participate in building the partnership with Greystar and HACA to realize this vision that will bring much needed affordable housing, parks and open space, and neighborhood commercial to the St. John neighborhood and northeast Austin.”

One of the first opportunities will come next weekend, said the city, in a resource fair at Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city said the free family event will have food, music, and children’s activities, along with the opportunity to learn more about the St. John project and provide feedback.

According to the city’s April agreement document, the city wants affordable housing to be a “significant” part of the property, with at least 50% of the units set aside as income-restricted rentals.

The city also wants Greystar to lease a “significant” portion of commercial space in the development to local businesses and non-profits, according to the agreement.

Background: A site untouched for years

The City of Austin first purchased the former Home Depot property with $6.9 million in tax dollars from a 2006 public safety bond.

Initially, it was supposed become a new police substation and municipal court.

Since then, ideas have included everything from low-income housing, to a recreation space and government facility, to a sanctioned homeless encampment proposed last year.