AUSTIN (KXAN) – After nearly a decades-long moratorium on artwork along the 10-mile trail that goes through Austin’s downtown, the Austin City Council approved Thursday a plan to integrate art and culture into the area again.

In 2014, a controversial proposed public art installation prompted the City Council at the time to impose a temporary ban on commissioned and donated public art to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, according to the Trail Conservancy. The entity said the moratorium was lifted, but that it has been informally followed ever since.

But not any longer. Austin City Council approved on consent Thursday an extensive arts and cultures plan authored by the Trail Conservancy so joggers and strollers will start to see art pop up along Austin’s iconic loop.

The Trail Conservancy said arts and culture projects around the area will fall into six categories: Permanent Artworks, Temporary Artworks, Performance Artworks, Artist Residences, Artists in Community Engagement, Planning and Design Projects, and Arts and Culture Programming and Events.

The Conservancy said works will focus on themes of environmentalism, Austin’s history and healing relationships between communities, individuals and the land.

The City of Austin entity said it will implement the arts and culture over the next three years, with some temporary pieces coming by the end of the year.

[The Arts and Culture Plan] envisions arts and culture activities to be an integral part of the reconnection, regeneration and healing that are occurring along the Trail; an essential component to the process of engaging the complex past, present and future of this place; and an opportunity to explore collaborations with the full range of Austin’s creative spirit,” The Trail Conservancy said in its plan.

You can read more about the future of arts and culture on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail here.