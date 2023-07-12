Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly east Austin crash involved a car hitting both a boat and a home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN. The crash left one person dead, and one arrested over the weekend.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Austin Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Pecan Brook Drive for reports of a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian.

According to the affidavit, the SUV driver, identified as 27-year-old Marena Falcon-de la Rosa, hit a large boat on a trailer that was parked by the curb on the street. The affidavit said it was struck with enough force to leave a dent and push the trailer onto the sidewalk. Janicia Molina, 30, was standing next to the boat and was hit. She was dragged about 100 feet.

Marena Falcon-de la Rosa (Austin Police Department Photo)

The SUV kept going and drove through the front yard of a house on the street, taking out trees that were planted in the yard, then hit the front corner of the house and took out a large chunk of a bedroom wall, according to the affidavit.

Molina was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rosa was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge, according to APD. KXAN reached out to her attorney for comment and will update this story once a response is shared.

According to the affidavit, Rosa admitted to drinking two 12-ounce bottles of Modelo beer and two shots of Don Julio tequila prior to driving her car.