AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after a gun was found in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.

According to affidavits, the teenager is charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying weapon, a misdemeanor, in connection with the incident, which took place at Navarro Early College High School.

The Austin Independent School District said the student won’t be allowed to return to the campus, because they are expelled.

KXAN reached out to the student’s attorney, who said they have no comment at this time.

Court paperwork stated an officer responded to the school after a call from the assistant principal.

The officer was handed the backpack of the student. Administrators explained they tried to search the backpack due to the possible smell of marijuana, the affidavits said.

The assistant principal said he saw what he believed to be a gun inside the bag. After the officer inspected the backpack, he confirmed it was a gun, the affidavit said.

After the gun was found, the officer put out a call to the Austin Police Department, notifying other officers of the student’s description, because they left the campus, the court documents said.

The 17 year old was arrested about 20 minutes later near 300 W. Powell Ln., which is about a mile-and-a-half away from the school.

The affidavits said when the student was taken into custody, another gun was found “in the front of [their] pants tucked into [their] underwear.” In the paperwork, it was specified this gun was loaded.

Austin ISD said new safety features will be added to the campus but did not share more details on what that will entail yet. The district’s board in August did approve a $2.44 billion bond proposal that includes millions to modernize campus facilities.