Affidavit reveals new information about suspect in 2 north Austin home invasions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested 22-year-old David Cardenas Friday in connection to two home invasion robberies last week.

The first robbery occurred at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard Wednesday, May 22.

The victim told police she was asleep in her bedroom with her three-year-old daughter when she woke up to a loud sound in her apartment. She said when she went to check she saw a Hispanic man, later identified as Cardenas, standing in her bedroom doorway.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cardenas entered the bedroom, locked the door and demanded the victim give him all her money and jewelry. The victim said she complied and as Cardenas was leaving he forced her into her closet and locked the bedroom door behind him.

Cardenas was allegedly seen on camera entering the apartment complex at 9:30 a.m., police said.

The second robbery occurred Thursday, May 23 in the 1500 block of West Braker Lane at around 5:09 p.m.

The victim told police he was asleep when he woke up to find a Hispanic man, who he later positively identified as Cardenas, in his apartment. He said Cardenas grabbed him and held a drill to his head demanding things from around the apartment.

According to police, one of the items stolen was a Sony PlayStation 4. The serial number for the game console was tracked to a Gamestop around five miles away from the victim's apartment. The store was able to identify the person who sold the device as Cardenas, according to an affidavit.

Investigators found that Cardenas was currently under a GPS monitor by Victim Safety First. According to the GPS data for Cardenas, he was at or near the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard on the day of the first robbery and near the 1500 block of West Braker Lane on the day of the second.

Police arrested Cardenas at his home on Friday, May 24. During a search of his apartment, they found a silver chain, a white gold chain with a dolphin pendant and a chain with a Virgin Mary pendant. The victim from the first robbery identified all as things belonging to her.

None of the residents living in the apartments were hurt. Cardenas was arrested on a charge of robbery by threat and his bond is set at $50,000.