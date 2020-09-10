Affidavit: Murder suspect accused of burying man in Austin backyard disclosed details to friends, neighbors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit for one of the suspects accused of killing a man and burying him in a backyard said she disclosed details of the alleged crime to friends and neighbors.

The Austin Police Department said Nicklas Kinslow, 32, was found buried in the backyard of a home on Mojave Drive in south Austin last month. Two people were arrested in the case — Kristie Cardenas, 36, and Walker Kaatz, 22.

Both are charged with tampering with physical evidence, a second-degree felony, but an arrest affidavit released to KXAN Thursday shows Cardenas is charged with murder.

The affidavit states that on Aug. 18 around 8:42 p.m., Austin 911 got a call about a body buried in a backyard on Mojave Drive. The caller reported she visited Cardenas, who said her ex-boyfriend, Kinslow, was buried in the backyard. The affidavit said Cardenas, along with another man in the home, showed her where they removed the body from the home.

When the caller was contacted further by police, the affidavit stated that she reported Cardenas showed her “a concrete mass in the shape of a body,” where Kinslow was allegedly buried.

On Aug. 19 around 1 a.m., the affidavit said police responded to the Mojave Drive home and identified Cardenas and the homeowner, Walker Kaatz, who is the second suspect in the case. Police got consent from Kaatz to search the home. That’s where they found the concrete and cinder block mass.

Police reported a “distinct odor” coming from the mass that smelled like a decomposing body and saw bags of Quickrete, the affidavit said.

The same day, a search warrant was obtained and executed, the affidavit said. A trained K9 detected the odor of human remains.

That’s when investigators and Crime Scene Specialists started an excavation, the affidavit said. A body was found wrapped in a blue tarp, and an autopsy was performed the next day, Aug. 20. It was found the cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds” and the manner of death was a homicide, according to the affidavit. That’s when the body was also identified as Kinslow.

The same day as the search, Kaatz’s father, who is reported to live next door, told police he believed a body was buried in the backyard and that his son wanted to withdraw money to buy a car to leave town, the affidavit said.

A neighbor told officers at the scene that she saw Kaatz unloading cinder blocks from a Home Depot rental truck, the affidavit said. Home Depot security footage from Aug. 14 showed him and an unknown man purchasing 72 cinder blocks, 80 pounds of concrete mix and cleaning supplies.

During a search of the home, officers found a room that appeared to have recent work done. Officers spoke to a friend of Kaatz who said he asked him to help clean and repair the room on Aug. 17, the affidavit said. He believed the room was Kinslow’s. While repairing the room, Cardenas and Kaatz told the friend they had shot and killed Kinslow, even pointing out bullet holes in the walls, according to the affidavit. A revolver was also found in Kaatz’s room.

A truck belonging to Kaatz was also searched. Some bags containing pieces of floor tile were found, the affidavit said. One of the pieces of flooring had a stain on it that was tested and showed the presence of blood.

Based off witness statements and evidence collected during the search, the officers believe Kaatz and Cardenas caused Kinslow’s death and supports the murder charge, the affidavit said.