AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after he tried entering a northwest Austin daycare while armed with a handgun Tuesday evening, according to an affidavit.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed Whitfield arrive at the school’s parking lot at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and walk toward the entrance with what appeared to be a handgun in his left hand, the affidavit said. After several seconds, he was seen walking back toward his vehicle with the gun and then leaving.

The school was closed during the time this happened.

Witness statements and surveillance footage helped police identify Whitfield, whose vehicle is registered under an address of an apartment complex across the street from the school.

Whitfield was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Primrose School of Four Points operates year-round and serves ages infant through kindergarten. It also provides after-school and summer camp programs for school aged children.